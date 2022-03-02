All New Territory: Civic Memorial Eagles earn program’s first state-tournament bid

This team isn't just good. They are historic.

BETHALTO, Ill. – The Civic Memorial Eagles girls basketball team isn’t just good.

It is historic.

With an outstanding 32-4 record, the Eagles impressed all season long with sharp shooting and up-tempo play.

The result? A trip to the program’s first-ever state final four after the Eagles defeated Mahomet-Seymour 53-48 in the Highland Super-Sectional.

“Our program has had a lot of success throughout the years,” Head Coach Mike Arbuthnot said. “But we were able to get over the big hurdle.”

The accomplishment is even more impressive when you look at the hurdles this team overcame before the season even started.

“Claire Christensen was an all-state player for us last year,” Coach Arbuthnot said. “She went down with an ACL tear during the summer.”

Despite the loss, the Eagles soared, achieving what no civic memorial basketball team had accomplished in program history.

“I knew we could do this and I knew we could get this far,” senior forward Emily Williams said. “It’s just kind of a crazy thing to think we actually did it.”

And the journey isn’t over yet.

“We’ve always wanted to go to state and now we are actually going here,” junior Olivia Durbin said. “It’s really crazy, but we believe in ourselves.”

The Civic Memorial Eagles will face Mundelein Carmel High School in the Class 3A State semifinals at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 4.