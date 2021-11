Area prep schools prepare for next round of state football playoffs

Chaminade hosted CBC in a Metro Catholic Conference matchup in Creve Coeur, MO.

ST. LOUIS — As temperatures drop, high school football across Missouri is continuing to heat up.

Take a look at the St. Louis-area schedules and matchups ahead of the next round of the MSHSAA state football tournament!

6A

*State Semifinal*

Christian Brothers College Prep vs Lee’s Summit North | Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at CBC High School

Troy Buchanan vs Liberty North | Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1:30 p.m. at Troy Buchanan High School

5A

*State Quarter-final*

Jackson vs Rockwood Summit | Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at Jackson High School

Chaminade College Prep vs Holt | Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at Chaminade College Prep

4A

*State Quarter-final*

MICDS vs St. Dominic | Saturday, Nov. 20, at 12 p.m. at St. Dominic High School

North County vs Vashon/Miller Career | Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. at North County High School

3A

*State Quarter-final*

Central High School vs St. Mary’s (St. Louis) | Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at Central High School

Cardinals Ritter vs Owensville | Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. at Cardinal Ritter College Prep

2A

*State Quarter-final*

Lift for Life vs Lutheran St. Charles | Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at Cardinal Ritter Prep

1A

*State Quarter-final*

Thayer vs Windsor | Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. at Thayer High School