BELLEVILLE, IL — Belleville East girls wrestler Kiara Ganey is taking the country by storm.

Kiara is currently ranked the No.1 high school girls wrestler for her weight class in the country. This extends Kiara’s recent success on the mat. Last season, she won the inaugural 235-pound IHSA girls wrestling title.

What started out as a way to stay in shape for softball has turned into a bright future for Kiara. The senior will hope to take home another state wrestling championship later this year.