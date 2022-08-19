O’FALLON, Mo. – Few have enjoyed as much success as the Fort Zumwalt South boys soccer team.

Winning three state championships in the last four years, the Bulldog’s boys program is only rivaled by the Bulldog’s girls program, which has won back-to-back state championships in the same sport.

This season, the boys program fields a “younger team” according to Head Coach Jim Layne. Last year’s All-Americans Karson Gibbs and Ryan Harvatin have graduated, now playing for SLU and Lindenwood, respectively, but returning players like senior midfielder and two-time state champion Brayden Bresler will hope to lead his program to a third-straight championship.

The Bulldogs kick-off their season on Friday, Aug. 26, at Helias High School in Jefferson City, Mo.