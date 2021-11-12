Cardinal Ritter edges Lutheran North for district crown

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–District Championship Friday took us to Lutheran North, where the Crusaders hosted Cardinal Ritter in a featured game on the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone.

North QB Brian Brown ran it into the endzone from 24 yards out for the first quarter lead. But on the ensuing kickoff, Mike Tillman took it back 97 yards for the answer and Cardinal Ritter converted for two.

Brown would add two more rushing touchdowns for Lutheran North, but touchdown runs from Anton McKay and Jamorian Parker were enough to seal the deal for a 20-18 win for Cardinal Ritter, which goes on to face Owensville in the state tournament next week.