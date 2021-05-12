Carl Reed officially introduced as De Smet Jesuit’s next head football coach

Carl Reed was introduced Wednesday May 12, 2021 as the next Head Football Coach at De Smet Jesuit in Creve Coeur, Mo.

CREVE COEUR, Mo–One day after announcing that Lutheran North Head Football Coach Carl Reed would succeed Robert Steeples at De Smet, the Jesuit school formally introduced Reed in a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Steeples recently announced he was leaving to take a special teams coaching position with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

De Smet President Dr. Daniel Zepp said the post attracted wide interest, but that Reed, who won a state title in 2019, along with five district titles since taking over at Lutheran North in 2015, was the search committee’s unanimous choice.

“We want to continue to build on the level of excellence that the program has had here recently and continue to take that success to another level. By winning games, by building great character and giving every kid an opportunity to play football at the collegiate level who desires to do so,” Reed said. “We want to make this the gold standard for high school football throughout the state, throughout the region and throughout the country and when people come to De Smet, they’ll know that we don’t play high school football, we are high school football.”

Reed will bring some of his Lutheran North staff to De Smet, but may look outside of both schools’ current staffs for offensive and defensive coordinators.