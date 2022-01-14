Carl Reed resigns as De Smet Head Football Coach

Carl Reed was introduced Wednesday May 12, 2021 as the next Head Football Coach at De Smet Jesuit in Creve Coeur, Mo.

ST. LOUIS–A traditional powerhouse football program in the St. Louis area will have its third head coach in three seasons in 2022, following Carl Reed’s resignation from De Smet Jesuit.

The school confirmed the news Friday afternoon, following a report from Elite Amateur Sports earlier in the day.

Reed succeeded Robert Steeples, who left the Spartans for a role on the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff. Steeples recently joined the new staff at LSU.

Reed came to De Smet from Lutheran North, which he helped develop into a powerhouse of its own, producing Division I caliber talent like Antonio Doyle, Ronnie Perkins and Toriano Pride, who transferred to East St. Louis for his senior season after Reed announced he was moving to De Smet.

In a message the school said Reed shared with his players, he said, in part:

“I have been offered opportunities in the game of football that have pulled me away from the daily tasks of being a high school football coach. At this time I am resigning my position as the Head Football Coach at De Smet. The school and I have reached an amicable resolution. I wish all of you luck as you continue your academic and athletic journeys“

This past season, he joined 247Sports as a college football analyst. He told FOX2 he will be working full-time with the online outlet.

Reed’s Spartans went 8-3 in 2021.