CBC defeats conference foe SLUH for district crown

TOWN AND COUNTRY– Two Metro Catholic Conference rivals faced off on District Championship Friday in a game featured in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone when CBC hosted SLUH.

Ralph Dixon did work on the ground, scoring the Cadets’ third TD on the night.

The CBD defense was rugged too.

Later it was Patrick Heitert finding Dakota Mayo for the touchdown.

The Jr. Bills tried to stay in it, with Christopher Brooks getting the long pass before he punched it in for a score.

But it was too much CBC on the night, as the Cadets double up the Junior Bills 42-21.

The Cadets go on to face Lee’s Summit North in the state quarterfinals.