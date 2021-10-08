CBC outmans Chaminade in conference showdown

CREVE COEUR, Mo–Longtime Metro Catholic Conference rivals squared off in a featured matchup on the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone Friday night when CBC visited Chaminade.

The Red Devils got on the board first with a Cam Epps 80 yard run.

Put CBC would be undeterred tonight. Patrick Heitert had a touchdown called back for a penalty, but Jeremiyah Love, just offered this week by Vanderbilt, punches it in.

Later, it’s Heitert connecting with Gavin Conley, before Dylan Van finished the job. CBC takes it 48-14.