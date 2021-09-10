CBC outshines De Smet in MCC clash

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo–The Verlo Mattress Prep Zone takes us to CBC, where the Cadets hosted De Smet in an always-anticipated matchup Friday night.

The CBC defense…barrelling through the line to slam Keshawn Ford. De Smet’s Chris Cotton still managed to hit Demetrion Cannon.

Later it was Cotton avoiding pressure and finding Gavin Bomstad to score the game’s first points.

But CBC did not back down. Patrick Heitert with the scramble into the Red Zone. The Cadets would punch it in.

Heitert put the Cadets up 9-7 with a scond quarter TD pass and CBC would not trail the rest of the way.

Cadets win 44-29.