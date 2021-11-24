CBC poised for Missouri class 6 state football title game Saturday

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo–CBC Head Football Coach Scott Pingel has coached state championship-caliber teams in the past and knew early on his 2021 Cadets were special.

“We noticed in the summer we had a unique group. They held eachother accountable for every situation whether it be good or bad,” he said.

The season started with a loss, to East St. Louis, currently the top-ranked team in Illinois and a top 60 program nationally. But the Cadets have reeled off 12 straight wins, including last week’s comeback against Lee’s Summit North to send them to the state title game Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia against Liberty North.

When things weren’t going our way last week our guys were saying hey we’ve been here before. We’ve seen this situation. We know how to battle. So they never lost their composure and I think playing a schedule like we did kind of kept us going and got us ready for this tough stretch,” Pingel said.

Senior receiver Ayden Robinson-Wayne was a freshman when CBC won it all in 2018. He says the key now is to keep emotions in check until the job gets done.

“You know you want to look at it as any other game, but it’s not. Great year and I hope to finish out with a state championship.”