CBC romps over O’Fallon behind early defense, special teams punch

The CBC Cadets, looking to rebound after an opening week 48-44 loss against East St. Louis, faced another team from the Metro East in Week 2 and produced markedly different results. The Cadets nearly matched last week’s points before halftime in a 49-2 win road win over O’Fallon.

The Cadets scored in all three phases of the game, starting with a Dylan Van touchdown run after a Patrick Heitert pass to Jeremiah McClellan got the ball to the five-yard line.

Later, a Jefferey Morgan pick-six made it 21-0 in the first quarter.

Running back Ralph Dixon scored his third TD of the season with a 68-yard scamper to make it 28-0 in the first.

After Justice Johnson scissored his way 65 yards for a touchdown off an O’Fallon punt late in the first, Kendall Huston took an O’Fallon interception 60 yards to paydirt.

O’Fallon got on the board at the 10:03 mark of the second quarter when CBC was pinned deep in its own end and the snap for the punter went out of bounds for a safety.

UP NEXT: CBC (1-1) hosts De Smet September 10 at 6pm in what will be a highly-anticipated Metro Catholic Conference matchup, while O’Fallon (1-1) heads for Vianney for a 6pm kickoff against the MCC Griffins.