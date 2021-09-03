CBC romps over O’Fallon behind early defense, special teams punch

Prep Zone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The CBC Cadets, looking to rebound after an opening week 48-44 loss against East St. Louis, faced another team from the Metro East in Week 2 and produced markedly different results. The Cadets nearly matched last week’s points before halftime in a 49-2 win road win over O’Fallon.

The Cadets scored in all three phases of the game, starting with a Dylan Van touchdown run after a Patrick Heitert pass to Jeremiah McClellan got the ball to the five-yard line.

Later, a Jefferey Morgan pick-six made it 21-0 in the first quarter.

Running back Ralph Dixon scored his third TD of the season with a 68-yard scamper to make it 28-0 in the first.

After Justice Johnson scissored his way 65 yards for a touchdown off an O’Fallon punt late in the first, Kendall Huston took an O’Fallon interception 60 yards to paydirt.

O’Fallon got on the board at the 10:03 mark of the second quarter when CBC was pinned deep in its own end and the snap for the punter went out of bounds for a safety.

UP NEXT: CBC (1-1) hosts De Smet September 10 at 6pm in what will be a highly-anticipated Metro Catholic Conference matchup, while O’Fallon (1-1) heads for Vianney for a 6pm kickoff against the MCC Griffins.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News