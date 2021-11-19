CBC scores 21 unanswered, outlasts Lee’s Summit North for spot in Class 6 title game

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo–It was a battle of two 11-1 teams in West St. Louis County as CBC hosted Lee’s Summit North Friday night in a featured matchup in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone. At stake: a spot in the Class 6 championship game next Saturday.

Lee’s Summit built a 21-7 lead with a touchdown connection from Tre Baker to Tanner Howes.

But CBC stuck in it. Senior QB Patrick Heitert connected with Jeremiah McLellan for a huge gain. Then Heitert found Gavin Conley for a long touchdown.

Heitert would run for three scores on the night, as CBC scores 21 unanswered points to get the win 28-21.

CBC faces the winner of Troy Buchanan and Liberty North, who play tomorrow in Troy, November 27 in Columbia at Faurot Field.