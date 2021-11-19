CBC scores 21 unanswered, outlasts Lee’s Summit North for spot in Class 6 title game

Prep Zone

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo–It was a battle of two 11-1 teams in West St. Louis County as CBC hosted Lee’s Summit North Friday night in a featured matchup in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone. At stake: a spot in the Class 6 championship game next Saturday.

Lee’s Summit built a 21-7 lead with a touchdown connection from Tre Baker to Tanner Howes.

But CBC stuck in it. Senior QB Patrick Heitert connected with Jeremiah McLellan for a huge gain. Then Heitert found Gavin Conley for a long touchdown.

Heitert would run for three scores on the night, as CBC scores 21 unanswered points to get the win 28-21.

CBC faces the winner of Troy Buchanan and Liberty North, who play tomorrow in Troy, November 27 in Columbia at Faurot Field.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News