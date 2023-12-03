COLUMBIA, Mo — After going two-for-two Friday in Columbia, St. Louis area teams couldn’t find the same success on Saturday in the MSHSAA State Football Championships.

Hillsboro lost in the Class 4 championship game to Kearney 68-28. The Hawks finished their fantastic campaign with a 12-2 record overall, and as the state runner-up.

It was also a 2nd place finish for Valle Catholic who fought valiantly but ultimately lost a thrilling contest to Lamar in the title game 35-28 in overtime. Valle Catholic wraps up the season at 12-2 as well.

And in the nightcap, CBC couldn’t finish off the “three-peat.” The Cadets lost to Liberty North in the Class 6 title game 38-7. It was the third straight season these two teams had met in the postseason. Two of those games were in the state championship. CBC completed 2023 with a 11-3 overall record.