Chaminade goes on road, takes district title over Fort Zumwalt North

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo- Chaminade traveled to Fort Zumwalt North on District Championship Friday night in a game featured on the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone, with Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX over the action.

We pick up the action with North’s Andy Guthery picking up 10 yards on the play, with D.J. Jones finding paydirt for 6 on the following carry.

Later for the Red Devils, it’s Gary Barbour with the tough run up the middle.

Chaminade goes on to win the district title, spoiling North’s bid for an 8th straight championship with the 48-20 final. The Red Devils face Holt in the state playoffs next week