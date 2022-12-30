ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is nearing its end and so are the top holiday hoops tournaments around St. Louis.

The MICDS and Coaches vs Cancer Holiday Tournaments came to an end this week, crowning champions in the process.

In the MICDS Holiday tournament, The Kirkwood Pioneers defeated the MICDS rams in the boys championship matchup while the Fort Zumwalt West girls team defeated the Marquette Mustangs in a thriller.

In the Coaches vs Cancer Holiday tournament, the 13th-seed Lafayette Lancers upset the 2nd-ranked Hickman Kewpies en route to an improbable title run.

Check out the highlights from a big day in prep hoops!