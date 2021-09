The Verlo Mattress Prep Zone takes us to Civic Memorial where the 2-0 Eagles hosted 1-1 Roxana.

We pick up the action with Civic Memorial’s Braden Arview picking up 24 yards on the outside. Later in the drive, CM QB Bryer Arview with the 35 yard pass to Luke Parmentier.

The Eagles would score on the drive with a 9 yard Arview pass to Miguel Gonzales to give Civic Memorial a 3 TD lead. The final score was 35-0.