CLAYTON — On a weekend that saw many area teams compete for state championships, the girls playing for Clayton soccer celebrated a first.

Clayton defeated St. Pius X (Kansas City), 3-2, in overtime on Saturday (June 3) for the program’s first-ever championship. Anna McAndrew scored the tying goal in regulation and the winning goal in overtime.

It wasn’t the only time this postseason Clayton had a dramatic win. The Greyhounds also won their state semifinal game against Whitfield in PK.

Clayton finished the season 13-10 overall. With only three seniors this season, the Greyhounds hope to defend its title next season.