The fourth time around did the trick for De Smet Boys Lacrosse.

The Spartans defeated MICDS 11-9 on Friday night in the fourth consecutive meeting between the two teams in the state lacrosse championships. It ended MICDS’ run of eight straight boys lacrosse titles, including three against De Smet.

In class 1, Kirkwood beat Ladue 20-11 to earn their first state lacrosse title since 1995.