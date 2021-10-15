De Smet Jesuit defeats SLUH; Mizzou’s Drinkwitz flies in to recruit St. Louis region

CREVE COEUR, Mo–The Verlo Mattress Prep Zone took us to De Smet Jesuit Friday, where the Spartans (5-2) hosted the SLUH Jr. Bills (4-2). Among those in attendance was University of Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz, who came in via helicopter on a recruiting trip before heading back to Columbia for tomorrow morning’s tilt with Texas A&M.
Demetrion Cannon with the reception in the corner of the endzone gets the party started for the Spartans. When the rains came, so did fumbles and dropped passes. SLUH recovered a fumble and looking to take advantage. Derrick Baker with a 14 yard touchdown run called back for a penalty, so Keshon Johnson got the job done, fighting for extra yardage all the way.
But it was De Smet’s night….the final score was 48-21.