On the heels of its state lacrosse championship, De Smet coach Joe Douglas, seniors Kyle Sindelar and Nicholas Salthouse, and junior Tanner Culleton reflect on the season.

The Spartans won their first state title since 2002, and the program’s seventh overall championship. The team also finally got passed MICDS, the eight-time defending state champion. De Smet and MICDS had met the three previous seasons in the state championship with the Rams winning each time.