De Smet wins cross-state battle against Rockhurst behind 3 Keshawn Ford TDs

CREVE COEUR, Mo–It was a matchup of two traditional Jesuit powerhouse football programs Friday night as the De Smet Spartans (4-2) hosted Rockhurst (3-3) out of Kansas City Friday night in a featured digital game in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone.

Keshawn Ford rushed for three touchdowns for De Smet in the 28-14 win.

The Spartans had their way with the line of scrimmage for the first quarter, managing to pin the Hawklets deep in their own end on the game’s opening drive. A Christian Gray punt return was called back because of an illegal block in the back, but Ford capped the resulting drive with a touchdown.

On the next De Smet drive, Gray returned another Rockhurst kick deep into enemy territory, carrying the ball to the 2 yard line. Ford found paydirt after taking an emergency pitch from quarterback Chris Cotton.

The Hawklets responded with two touchdowns on the ground in the second quarter by Matt Leggio. It was the first touchdowns scored on a De Smet defense in three weeks, following a pair of shutout wins over Vianney and Roosevelt.

A QB keeper from Cotton into the endzone was the game-winner for De Smet but the game was in doubt well into the fourth quarter. A Rockhurst punt pinned De Smet on its own 2 yard-line. A Ford burst for 50 yards got the ball into Hawklet territory before he finished the drive off with a 26 yard score for the game’s final margin.

The Spartans host SLUH next week, while the Hawklets will get another MCC opponent when they host CBC next week.