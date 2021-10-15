East St. Louis dominates Edwardsville in Metro East matchup

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill–One of the marquee matchups in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone played out Friday in Madison County as the 5-2 Edwardsville Tigers hosted 6-1 East St. Louis in a game featuring two traditional Metro East powers.
Among those in attendance, Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz, who also caught some of the action at DeSmet Jesuit Friday. Drinkwitz looking to send a message to East St. Louis senior wideout Luther Burden, who leaves tomorrow for a recruiting visit to Georgia before he’s expected to make an announcement on his college future on Tuesday.
It was all Flyers Friday….Ryan Boyd fakes the handoff and puts six on the board…..Later it was Ali Wells making his way up the wet sideline for a score. Then it was Burden’s turn, with an athletic score at the end of the first half.
Final score was 58-0.
Next week Edwardsville hosts CBC, while the Flyers go on the road for another national showcase, this time against IMG Academy.