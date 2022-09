EAST ST. LOUIS, IL — East St. Louis Flyers Football cruised to victory at home Saturday, 64-19 over CBC. The Flyers take home their first win of the season and even their record at 1-1.

Meantime, in an earlier matchup at East St. Louis De Smet fell to national powerhouse IMG Academy (Fla.) 50-6.

For more week two high school football highlights and scores, check out the latest edition of Verlo Mattress Prep Zone on Fox 2.