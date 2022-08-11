ST. LOUIS – Miles McVay, a senior offensive tackle for East St. Louis High School, plans to make his college commitment public Thursday.

According to 247 Sports, McVay’s shortlist includes Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Florida. The Eastside Flyer is 6’7″ and 330 pounds. He has a GPA of 3.7.

His commitment announcement affair will be at 6 p.m. at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club located at 2901 North Grand. McVay has also chosen to make partner with the community to make his announcement a back-to-school drive.

“You should never forget where you come from,” McVay said.

Attendees are encouraged to bring school supplies to the event but it is not mandatory for entry.