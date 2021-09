The Verlo Mattress Prep Zone takes us to 1-1 Edwardsville hosting Champaign Central.

In the second quarter, it was the Tiger defense roaring….Carson Forsting and James Distaso-Hutchins combining for the sack.

In the third quarter, on the first play from scrimmage, it’s Distaso-Hutchins with the fumble recovery, which the home team translates into points, thanks to a Dashawn Larson TD run, to give Edwardsville a 48-0 lead.