EDWARDSVILLE, IL– Edwardsville Baseball made school history over the weekend.

The Tigers defeated Brother Rice (Chicago) Saturday night 6-4 in Joliet for the Illinois 4A state title, the team’s second in a row. It is the first time in program history Edwardsville has won back-to-back championships.

The title was the fifth overall for the program, third since 2019. The Tigers also won championships in 1990 and 1998.