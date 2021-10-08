Emmanuel powers Eureka rushing attack to win over Pattonville

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo–The 3-3 Pattonville Pirates hosted the 5-1 Eureka Wildcats in a Verlo Mattress Prep Zone featured digital game Friday night.

Wildcat running back Kevin Emmanuel kept his name among the area’s touchdown leaders, putting three in the endzone in the first half alone en route to Eureka’s 57-21 win on the road.

His third made it 22-0 Eureka with 6:59 left in the second quarter. Later, after a Rhemi Watson 49 yard scoring run made it 36-0, Pattonville’s Deandre Haron returned the ensuing kick 98 yards for the Pirates.

Scoring opened for both sides in the second half, including a blocked Eureka punt that Pattonville recovered for a second special teams touchdown on the night.

Next week, Pattonville travels to Rockwood Summit, while Eureka hosts Mehlville.