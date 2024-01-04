EUREKA, Mo — Bailey Boulay can score.

At Eureka high school, she’s putting up big milestone numbers on the basketball court. In late December, the senior scored her 1,000th point, becoming just the 8th Eureka basketball player to achieve that feat.

But, her prowess on the hardwood is only half of the story.

Bailey helps put up points on the lacrosse field as well, and is setting the standard for Eureka’s girls program.

Boulay is the first player in Eureka girls lacrosse history to reach 200 career points. 100 of those points came in one season. Only one other player has reached those kinds of numbers in a single season.

Bailey chose to play lacrosse at Maryville University, verbally committing to the program back in August.