Farmington outlasts Festus in ground vs. air attack

FESTUS, Mo–The Festus Tigers (4-3) hosted the Farmington Knights (5-2) in a Verlo Mattress Prep Zone matchup featured here on FOX2now.com Friday night.

The game was a battle of contrasting styles, as the Knights featured a multi-pronged running attack, while the Tigers, playing without Baylor commitment Kaian Roberts-Day, focused on a passing attack. In the end, it was the Knights’ night, behind three Jeremiah Cunningham touchdowns and a 93 yard QB keeper for six from Drew Felker that were the difference in a 28-20 Farmington victory.

Felker’s run put Farmington up 14-0 before Festus answered with a 78-yard strike from Cole Rickermann to Arhmad Branch for the first of two touchdowns which cut the Knights’ lead to 21-13.

Cunningham followed that with a 46-yard touchdown for Farmington.

A 66 yard touchdown pass from Rickermann to Landen Bradshaw cut the Farmington lead to 28-20, but Festus would not get any closer.

Festus hosts St. Charles West next week ahead of district playoffs, while Farmington hosts Park Hills Central.

