Farmington outlasts Festus in ground vs. air attack

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A new state-of-the-art research building on the University of Missouri's campus could bring patients from across the state to Columbia for health care.

Missouri Chief Capitol Bureau Reporter Emily Manley is the only reporter who's been inside the building before next week's grand opening and spoke with health officials and building directors about the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building.

Inside the 265,000 square foot building, there's an MRI machine found nowhere else in the state. There are labs the size of football fields, a unit that allows researchers to conduct human trials and space to produce pharmaceutical drugs.

Researchers and those in charge of the building say this building puts Columbia and Mizzou on the map for health care.

"The whole goal is to improve the health of Missourians," executive director for the building Dr. Richard Barohn said. "This building is a game-changer for the University of Missouri. It really puts us in the heart of the conversation of how you can improve health."

After breaking ground in 2019, Mizzou is ready to open the doors on its new $221 million dollar research building.

"Science has evolved to the point where it's different than just going to your typical health care provider 30 or 40 years ago," Barohn said. "Now with the advent of precision health tools, we can really deliver a different type of health care."

Barohn, a neurologist that specializes in muscle and nerve disease, says precision health research involves looking at genetic, behavioral, and imaging factors.

Inside the new facility, researchers will be looking closely at things like cancer, Alzheimer's, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

"It's approximately a football field's worth of open wet lab space where our teams of scientists that study similar disorders can work together," associate director of the building Dr. Scott Rector said. Rector said the open space concept could lead to fast findings.

"Traditionally it takes about 20 years to go from a discovery at the bench to getting that into a patient," Rector said. "We hope that the philosophy in the building would be that we could expedite that process and get to that endpoint more quickly."

In the basement, there's an MRI machine found nowhere else in Missouri.