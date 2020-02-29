Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 28, 2020

Prep Zone
Posted: / Updated:

This is the Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 28, 2020.

Data pix.

Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games.

(Girls): Lutheran South vs Whitfield - District Championship game

(Boys): Lutheran South vs Whitfield - District Championship game

Belleville East at Edwardsville

Highland at Triad

Data pix.

Segment Two of the Fox 2 Prep Zone show featured highlights of these high school basketball game.

Hickman at Zumwalt North

St. Dominic at St. Charles West

Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and Jim Powers also previwed next week's large school district match ups.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News