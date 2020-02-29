Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 28, 2020

This is the Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 28, 2020.
Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games.
(Girls): Lutheran South vs Whitfield - District Championship game
(Boys): Lutheran South vs Whitfield - District Championship game
Belleville East at Edwardsville
Highland at Triad
Segment Two of the Fox 2 Prep Zone show featured highlights of these high school basketball game.
Hickman at Zumwalt North
St. Dominic at St. Charles West
Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and Jim Powers also previwed next week's large school district match ups.