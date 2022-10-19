ST. CHARLES – It’s hard to argue the Francis Howell Vikings footall team has been anything but perfect this season.

The team’s record is a perfect 8-0 (4-0) after all.

With marquee wins over strong-area programs like Troy-Buchahan, Timberland and Lutheran North, the Vikings have shown class in all three phases of the game.

Eyeing the last regular season game of the season, the Vikings hope to continue their strong run of form.

The Francis Howell High School Vikings football team face the Columbia Rock Bridge Bruins (7-1, 6-0) this Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m.