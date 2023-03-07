Two area teams were involved in two heart-stopping finishes in the super-sectional round of the Illinois basketball tournament.

Gibault and East St. Louis came away with victories Monday night to send each team to the state final four.

Gibault defeated Illini Bluffs 45-44 on a game-winning three-pointer by Kameron Hanvey at the buzzer. It is just the second-ever appearance in the state semifinals for the Hawks. The last time they made it to the state semifinals was in 1999. Gibault meets Bloomington Christian at 10:00 AM on Thursday.

East St. Louis knocked off Sacred Heart-Griffin, the same team that ended the Flyers season a season ago, in double overtime 59-56. The Flyers, who improved to 25-8 on the season, face Metamora Friday at 11:45 AM in Champaign.