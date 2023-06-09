WATERLOO, IL — Gibault Catholic baseball earned its second-ever state championship last Saturday (June 3) with an 8-0 win over Henry-Senachwine.

The last state title for the Hawks was in 2013. Gibault also had a second-place finish in 2019, along with the two state championships.

The state baseball win added to a historic win for the boys’ basketball team. Hawks basketball claimed their first championship back in March. With the state championship victory in baseball, the school became the second Illinois school since 1907 to win in both baseball and boys’ basketball.

*Photos used for this story are credited to Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo