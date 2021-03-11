Hazelwood Central thankful for spring football season

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–A high school football season like no other kicks off in the St. Louis region this weekend when schools which did not compete in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic kick off an abbreviated spring slate.
On Friday and Saturday, it’s the Missouri side’s turn, with schools and districts predominantly in North St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis hitting the gridiron.
Next weekend, Illinois high schools join the fray.
FOX2 spoke with Hazelwood Central Head Coach Carey Davis about geting back out on the field, and for one of his players, a last chance to make an impression for a college opportunity.
Hazelwood Central visits McCluer North Saturday at 12 pm.