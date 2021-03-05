High School hockey season ends Saturday with Mid States Hockey Championship games

ST. LOUIS– The high school hockey season will reach its championship conclusion Saturday in a pair of matchups for the Mid States Club Hockey Association’s Challenge Cup and Wickenheiser Cup at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.
In the Wickenheiser Cup, #6 Francis Howell Central faces #2 Ladue at 7pm
In the Challenge Cup, #2 CBC takes on #5 Marquette at 9:20pm. The game marks the first time a public high school reached the Challenge Cup championship game since 2011.
The games will be livestreamed on Twitch.
Eureka won the Mid States’ Founders Cup in a 5-2 victory over Timberland last month.