HILLSBORO, Mo–Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX over Hillsboro in another Verlo Mattress featured matchup in the Prep Zone as the 4-1 Hawks hosted the 3-2 Windsor Owls.

The Hawks got on the board early on a Jaxin Patterson 1 yard touchdown run.

Later, Owls QB Nolan Hirth rolled out and found A.J. Patrick for 24 yards on the pass play. But then it was the Hillsboro defense’s turn to impose their will on the Owls…Tyler Watson got the sack for Hillsboro.

Your final score was 54-0 Hillsbor