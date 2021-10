ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo–The Holt Indians trailed Howell by 9 going into the second half but Kayden Moore recovered a fumble to get the comeback rolling.

A Kyle Wuebbeling catch cuts into the lead. But on the next drive, Howell’s Booker Simmons funds Deshaun Hudson and Hudson turns on the jets.

Later, Cooper Brown goes for 24 yards and a score on a third down run as Holt stays undefeated, winning 42-32.