Holt moves to 8-0 with road win over Howell Central

COTTLEVILLE, Mo–Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was on hand as Howell Central hosted Holt Friday night in a game featuring two St. Charles County schools.
The Holt Indians with the ball and it was QB Cooper Brown with the swing pass to Colin Bunner….40 yards for the touchdown. Later, Howell Central back to punt but the snap is low and Holt makes the tackle deep in Spartan territory.
The Indians take advantage, Brown with the screen pass to Jackson Smith, for 21 yards and another touchdown….Holt is now 8-0 after Friday’s 54-6 win.