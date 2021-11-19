Holt’s last-second field goal beats Chaminade in state quarterfinal thriller

CREVE COEUR, Mo–A spot in the Class 5 state football semifinals was on the line Friday night in a featured matchup in the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone as Chaminade (7-5) hosted Holt (11-0).

Holt attacked first with Cooper Brown finding Alex Gennever down the sideline, before Kyle Wuebbeling punched it in from a yard out.

Chaminade’s charge into the playoffs has been in large part backed by its running game behind Camm Epps. The Oklahoma State commit at quarterback scored the second of what would be four scores on the ground.

But it was Holt’s Brown, looking for and finding his teammates and Isaiah Slaughter.

Chaminade had a 28-20 lead late when a trick play gets picked off by Slaughter. Wuebbeling would make it pay. A 2 point conversion tied it at 28. A critical Holt interception on the ensuing Chaminade possession set up a Braydon Burthardt field goal in the final seconds to clinch a 31-28 victory.

Holt advances to play Fort Osage at home in Wentzville next Saturday in the class 5 state semifinal.