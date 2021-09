ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo–Taking you to the action in St. Charles County as Howell took on Zumwalt North Friday.

The Howell defense swarming, after a bad snap and Wyatt Robbins recovers the fumble. The Vikings score off the turnover with Jaylen Pearson running it in from short yardage. Howell found the end zone again when QB Gabe James scored on a keeper.

Howell Beats Zumwalt North 41-13 and improves to 2-0