The Verlo Mattress Prep Zone takes us to Granite City, where 2-0 Howell, averaging 44 points a game, met 0-2 Granite City.

Ethan Bryles recovered a mishandled handoff for the Vikings…Then Gabe Jones drops back and finds Jude James for a 35 yard TD, that was brought back because of a penalty.

On the very next play, Jones, scrambled to find Brett Norfleet for the 40 yard score. Howell defeated Granite City