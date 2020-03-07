Imo’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, March 6, 2020

This is the Imo’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, March 6, 2020. First, we would like to thank our new sponsor, Imo’s Pizza. Welcome aboard the Fox 2 Prep Zone show!
Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball district championship playoff games.
DeSmet vs CBC
(Girls): Pattonville vs Parkway Central
Webster Groves vs Chaminade
Ladue vs MICDS
Segment Two of the Imo's/Fox 2 Prep Zone features highlights of the girls district championship game between Fort Zumwalt West and Howell Central. Other playoff scores from Missouri and Illinois were also given.