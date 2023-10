ST. LOUIS — For the first time since 2010, John Burroughs is a state field hockey champion.

The Bombers took down St. Joseph’s 4-0 on Saturday to win their 12th title in program history, second only to Villa Duchesne’s 14. The team was led by a 3-goal day by Penn University commit Sarah Ding.

Burroughs, the top seed, ended the season with a 20-0-2 record. Second-seeded St. Joe’s, who was playing in its first state field hockey title game since its 2016 championship, finished its season 15-5.