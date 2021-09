Kaian Roberts-Day, who has verbally committed to Baylor had himself a “day” before the halftime buzzer sounded Friday night for Festus, which went to 2-1 on the season with a 62-14 win at home against Windsor.

Roberts-Day had four touchdowns in the first two quarters for the Tigers, who go on the road to DeSoto next week.

The Owls (1-2) will try to break a two-game losing streak next Saturday at Kansas City Northeast.