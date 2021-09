MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo–The Jeremy Maclin era is off to a 3-0 start in Kirkwood, as the Pioneers went to Maryland Heights and defeated the Pattonville Pirates in another game featured on the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone.

Deion Brown showed off quick feet, pushing forward until he went for six. Then, Louis Kavanaugh found his ace Tyler Macon in the left corner. All Pioneers in the 48-0 win on the road.