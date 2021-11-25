Kirkwood routs Webster Groves to claim eighth-straight Turkey Day Game victory

KIRKWOOD — The Kirkwood Pioneers defeated the Webster Groves Statesmen 65-0 to claim the school’s eighth straight Turkey Day Game victory.

The game marked the first time in its 100-year history that two black coaches led the programs on Thanksgiving Day. Webster Groves Interim Head Coach Munir Prince led the Statesmen following former head coach Matt Buha’s resignation at the end of the regular season. Kirkwood Head Coach and Pioneer alumnus Jeremy Maclin enjoyed his first season as head coach, including a breathtaking display on Turkey Day.

“Just to see everybody come out and support these guys on a cold day, I couldn’t ask for a better job or a better community,” Maclin said. “I’m happy for these guys. These guys deserve it.”

The game was far from conventional, featuring eight total turnovers throughout the contest.

Webster Groves had high hopes to start, recovering a fumble inside Pioneer territory on the first possession of the game. Following a quick three-down series, the Statesmen’s field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a Pioneer touchdown.

This theme would continue.

The Pioneers directly scored off of four Statesmen turnovers, including two fumble recoveries for touchdowns, one interception for a touchdown and the aforementioned blocked field for a touchdown.

Sr. RB Darius Jones SHOWED OUT with FOUR touchdowns!



Individually, Kirkwood senior Darius Jones stole the show, totalling four touchdowns on the day. Despite his individual efforts, Jones was thrilled to share one last special game with both his teammates and his community.

“It felt amazing, but I’m just happy we got the win,” Jones said. “We kept the [Frisco] Bell. That’s the best part right there.”

THE FRISCO BELL STAYS IN KIRKWOOD!



Kirkwood’s win brings the all-time record between the two programs to 54-51-7 in favor of Webster Groves.

The Pioneers finish the 2021 season with a 7-3 record. Webster Groves completes a winless season, eyeing a new opportunity for improvement in 2022.