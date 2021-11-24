Kirkwood-Webster Groves Turkey Day Game returns with historic implications

History, over 100 years in the making

KIRKWOOD – The Webster Groves Statesmen and the Kirkwood Pioneers have played football against each other since 1898.

In 2021, both schools will be led by two black coaches for the first time in the game’s history.

“I had no idea about that,” Webster Groves interim Head Coach Munir Prince said. “I’m kind of speechless.”

Munir on Historic Game

Shortly after the conclusion of a difficult 2021 season, former Webster Groves Head Coach Matt Buha resigned, leaving Prince to lead the statesmen for the final game of the season.

In Kirkwood, former Missouri and NFL standout Jeremy Maclin finished his first season as head coach of the Pioneers. A former Kirkwood athlete himself, Maclin is thrilled to be a part of the game’s history once again.

“I’m just forever grateful for it,” Maclin said. “The big thing for me is just being able to be back in this situation, this opportunity, and be back where it all started for me.”

Maclin Praises opposing coach

The two coaches are not strangers to one another.

Maclin and Prince shared a locker room as teammates at the University of Missouri Tigers for a brief period in 2008. Both coaches are also natives of the St. Louis area. Maclin attended Kirkwood High School and Prince attended De Smet High School.

Kirkwood has won the last seven Turkey Day game matchups. The 2020 Turkey Day was canceled due to COVID 19.

Webster Groves holds the all-time game record with 54 wins, 50 losses and 7 ties.

The 2021 Turkey Day Game will be played at Kirkwood High school on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 12 p.m.