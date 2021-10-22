Kirkwood wins OT thriller at Eureka

EUREKA, Mo–The Kirkwood Pioneers traveled to Eureka to face off against the Wildcats in a featured matchup on the Verlo Mattress Prep Zone Friday night.

We pick up the action with Kirkwood pinned deep in its own end. Eureka’s Martrell Brown tackles Pioneer QB Louis Kavanaugh in the endzone for a safety to make it 23-7 Wildcats.

Kirkwood uses big plays to get back in it….Kavanaugh goes deep for Tyler Macon 75 yards for the score, 23-15. Later, the pair hooks up again, this time for 45 yards to tie the game at 23 to take it to overtime.

In the extra stanza, Kavanaugh runs it in from 14, the extra point is good. Eureka would get in the endzone but the two point conversion failed, Kirkwood wins 30-29.

