LADUE, MO–The best game of the night may have gone down in Ladue with the Rams hosting the Lindbergh Flyers.

Ladue driving, with QB Beau Dolan finding Adonis Whitley, who took it to paydirt for a Rams touchdown.

Lindbergh answers back, with an Adam Dupont 3 yard run for a Flyers TD.

But then it was Ladue’s turn to respond, with a 23 tough yards for the score by Jared Rhodes.

The game went to overtime, with the Rams going to 3-0 with 20-13 win in two extra frames.